(By Deborah Parenti) “A time to build up, a time to break down.” Whether you prefer the Byrds or Ecclesiastes, to everything there is a season. Turn. Turn. Turn.

Radio Ink Magazine has dedicated many seasons to the growth and development of the radio industry and the professionals who work in it. Over the past 32 years, we have been proud to be a strong and steady ally that didn’t just follow the industry – we have jumped in and been part of it.

However, radio isn’t the same industry it was when we started covering it. What worked for managers, sellers, and talent won’t work today. Running a station like it’s 1992? It’s over. And that applies to how Radio Ink does business, as well.

There comes a time for one season to end and another to begin. We are excited for that next season as we close one chapter and prepare now to turn a new leaf. It’s on to fresh beginnings.

We’re looking forward to what lies ahead and know you are, too. Stay tuned – there’s more in store for our magazine as we turn, turn, turn the page.

Deborah Parenti is Publisher of Radio Ink. Reach Deborah at [email protected]. Read her Radio Ink digital archives here or read her latest column with a digital or print subscription here.