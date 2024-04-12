Radio Ink’s Countdown To NAB Show 2024: Caroline Beasley

Radio Ink is counting down to NAB Show 2024 at the Las Vegas Convention Center by having conversations with some of radio’s biggest innovators in the weeks leading up to April 13-17. Today we conclude our series with a conversation with Caroline Beasley, CEO of Beasley Media Group.

Radio Ink: What was your biggest takeaway from last year’s show and how do you plan to build on that for this year’s?

Caroline Beasley: One of the biggest takeaways from last year was the emerging role AI will play in the future. At Beasley, we continue to actively pursue this space to learn about where the potential opportunities exist and how it can complement our operations across the organization. Our team has meetings set up with multiple companies to talk about ways they can help us enhance our current operations, both from an on-air, sales and overall business perspective as we continue to focus on our number one goal of growing revenue by offering quality products.

Radio Ink: You’re participating in a panel during the NAB Diversity Symposium on Executive Commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion – what led you to this panel and what are you looking forward to about this discussion?

Caroline Beasley: At Beasley, we launched our “belong” initiative several years ago across the organization with a focus on diversity, equity and inclusion. We hired Deb Barrett, who is outstanding and has extensive experience in this area, as our consultant. She has been conducting on-going training with our senior team and managers. We are currently in the process of surveying our employees for their valuable input as we continue to move forward in building an inclusive environment for everyone across the company. I look forward to hearing what the other panelists are doing within their organization.

Radio Ink: What other sessions at this year’s show are on your radar?

Caroline Beasley: The NAB has once again put together a stellar line-up of sessions this year. I am specifically interested in learning more about anything AI related and how it can complement our core business structure across the company as well as any new sales integration offerings, whether it be digital, traditional, lead generation or NTR related, that can help us streamline our existing operations.

It will also be interesting to find out more about what is available on the original content side of the business both now and in the near future as we continue to expand our offerings on the company’s multiple platforms.

Radio Ink: In your Q4 earnings report, you talked about how digital is a large growth area for your company – how do you scout viable new opportunities in that realm at NAB Show?

Caroline Beasley: Digital is a huge focus for us on multiple levels at the company. Our Executive team will be out in full force meeting with companies to learn more about what is being offered now and, on the horizon – whether it’s sales, on air, production or other platforms. It’s starts with a conversation. We are absolutely committed to continue to grow in the digital space as the company moves forward into the future.

NAB is a great event for face-to-face connection – Cocktails and Conversation is no exception – what are you looking forward to about this year’s event?

Caroline Beasley: As in previous years, it’s always great to see everyone at the event as well as hear about the challenges and opportunities they are facing and how they are addressing them. It’s become an annual gathering, and our company is very proud to be a part of it!