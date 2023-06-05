Alabama Expands iHeart Morning Gig Across Alabama

iHeartMedia Tuscaloosa’s 94.1 ZBQ (WZBQ) and Huntsville’s 106.5 KISS FM (WQRV-HD2) have announced the expansion of The Alabama Show. Hosted by Alabama Cole and co-hosted by DJ New Era, The Alabama Show originated from 103.7 the Q (WQEN) in Birmingham.

Cole, a Birmingham native, brings her experience from working in morning radio at iHeart’s Chicago and Seattle clusters, as well as her success as a podcaster, author, and public speaker. The weekday show involves interactive topics, games, and talk about pop culture and local events.

“Both Alabama and DJ New Era have worked incredibly hard to prepare for this opportunity, said iHeart Birmingham PD Dino Conard. “I couldn’t be more excited for these two and what we’re building in Alabama!”