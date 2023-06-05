Does Your Station Attract Top-Tier Sales Talent?

High-performing sales teams don’t come together by chance. You need to offer a competitive compensation package to attract and retain top talent. Register for this year’s Hispanic Radio Conference at the InterContinental at Doral Miami on June 14 and 15 so you don’t miss an all-star panel assembled to discuss:

How the digital age impacts radio sales

Types of compensation plans

Best practices for tracking sales data

The importance of transparency and communication between sales reps and management

Keeping your team engaged and motivated with ongoing support and training

You’ll come away from this session with critical information about how our industry is changing and how you can adapt your compensation strategy to ensure sales and station success!

Meet Our Presenters

Moderator: Tomas Martinez

Owner/CEO, Solmart Media

A native of Cuba, Tomás Martinez has over three decades of radio industry experience. Before assuming the position of CEO and owner of Solmart Media, he spent three years as GM and COO of Actualidad Media Group in Miami. Martinez is an acting board member for the Florida Association of Broadcasters, the NAB’s Small and Medium Market Forum, and Sarasota’s Jazz Club. He has also contributed his expertise to the Hispanic Radio Conference for the last five years.

Angelica (Angie) Balderas

SVP/Integrated Marketing Solutions

Entravision Communications/Sacramento

Angelica Balderas’s industry experience includes 20-plus years of local direct and agency transactional business and retail activation as well as event marketing. Before joining Entravision, she was Director of Sales and National Sales Manager for Adelante Media Group and also served as President/Principal of Aztec Media, launching KTTA-FM, KLNA, and KBBU. She has served on the NAB Radio Show Steering Committee, the advisory board for Radio Ink’s Hispanic Radio Conference, and the board of Nielsen Audio’s Multicultural ANA Conference.

Fernando Bauermeister

GM and VP/Sales

WPYO-FM/Orlando, WSUN-FM/Tampa

Fernando Bauermeister’s passion for radio goes back to 1995, when he began his career doing overnights as an on-air personality. He eventually moved into sales, working for SBS in Puerto Rico, serving for 10 years as an AE and later as Sales Manager. After stints at iHeartMedia and Cox Media Group, he rejoined SBS in 2022, where he currently serves as General Manager and VP of Sales for Orlando’s WPYO-FM and WSUN-FM.

Shirley Davenport

GM, Curtis Media/WYMY

Greensboro-Winston Salem-High Point, NC

A native of North Carolina, Shirley Davenport grew up in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where her parents were missionaries. Before joining CMG in 2014, she was a top account executive with Univision Television in Raleigh-Durham. Her passionate understanding of the Latino customer, her trademark customer service for clients, and the professional development of her team members are the keys to success for this unique radio property.

Navigating Radio Sales Compensation in the Digital Age: Challenges and Opportunities occurs on June 14, 2023, at 3:55 pm. We hope you’ll join us! Our full agenda for this year’s Hispanic Radio Conference can be found here.

About the Hispanic Radio Conference

Celebrating 14 years, the Hispanic Radio Conference is an annual opportunity for in-person networking and sharing ideas in a multi-platform world. For more information about the conference, visit the Hispanic Radio Conference website. Click here for information on how to join our list of outstanding sponsors.