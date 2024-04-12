What To See At NAB: Saturday and Sunday Sessions For Radio

NAB Show 2024 is set to launch with an informative and engaging weekend focused on the radio industry, with sessions specifically tailored for small and medium market radio stations. Expect economic outlooks, revenue maximization, and political success strategies.

Saturday Sessions: Economic Insights and Revenue Strategies

The weekend kicks off with the Small and Medium Market Radio Forum from 2p to 6p PT in West Hall 213. Besides numerous roundtables and small group sessions, highlights include “Economic Outlook – Opportunities and Obstacles to Broadcasting Success” from 4-4:40p PT. BIA Vice President of Forecasting & Analysis Nicole Ovadia and S&P Global Market Intelligence Principal Analyst Justin Nielson will explore significant trends impacting local radio’s revenue potential in today’s digital landscape. The session will be moderated by Quu CEO Steve Newberry.

Following this, the “Maximizing Radio Revenue: Monetizing Everything You Create” panel from 4:35-5:10p PT will delve into diverse revenue streams for broadcasters. Cumulus Media/Westwood One Chief Insights Officer Pierre Bouvard, Lenawee Broadcasting Company President Julie Koehn, iHeartMedia Market President Rhonda Lapham, and Marketron Senior Director of Digital Strategy Dustin Wilson will discuss practical revenue strategies tailored for smaller operations.

Sunday’s Focus: Marketing, Metrics, and Political Advertising

Among Sunday’s notable sessions, Mike McVay will lead “Marketing Success Stories in Radio” from 1-1:50p PT at West Hall 231/TV & Radio HQ, where marketing professionals will share successful strategies and campaigns that have significantly boosted audience engagement and listener numbers.

This is followed by “Measurement Metrics That Matter for Radio” from 2:00-2:50p PT in the same location. This discussion will feature insights from Pierre Bouvard, Dan McDonald, Vice President of Research at the National Association of Broadcasters, and Rich Tunkel, Managing Director at Nielsen Audio. They will cover essential data strategies that help make a compelling case to media buyers.

Another key session of the day, “Radio Works for Political,” from 3-3:50p PT in West Hall 214, aims to equip broadcasters with the knowledge to maximize political ad revenue, especially focusing on the 2024 political landscape. The discussion will be led by Idil Cakim from Audacy, Patrick McGee from Katz Radio Group, and Steve Passwaiter from Silver Oak Political, with Erica Farber, President/CEO of RAB, moderating.

For full coverage on NAB Show 2024 live from Las Vegas and more can’t-miss sessions, follow our Radio Ink daily headlines and @radioinkmagazine on Instagram.