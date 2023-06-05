FOX Sports Radio Finds Partner In Peoria

Late last week, Advanced Media Partners switched Peoria’s Sports Radio 101.1 (WZPN) to now carry FOX Sports Radio’s lineup. The station, now known as FOX Sports Peoria, remains the area’s home of the Chicago White Sox Radio Network.

This addition brings WZPN FOX Sports Radio programs Two Pros and a Cup of Joe, The Dan Patrick Show, and The Herd with Colin Cowherd alongside the station’s local programming.

“Moving to FOX Sports is both creating an opportunity to give our listeners even more local sports content with our expanded local lineup and also giving us the top-notch personalities from FOX Sports throughout the rest of the day,” said Advanced Media Partners Operations Manager Scott Hecathorn.