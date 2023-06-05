Mrs. Maisel Rewatch Podcast Aims For Marvelous

As the Amazon series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel comes to an end, QCODE has announced the release of a new rewatch podcast hosted by one of the show’s stars. My Mrs. Maisel Pod with Kevin Pollak features one-on-one conversations with co-stars and behind-the-scenes figures from the show as they cover the show’s entirety.

Pollak, who played Moishe Maisel in the series, will share memories and insights from the critically acclaimed series. The podcast premieres on June 5th, with new episodes available every Monday on podcast platforms.

“As Maisel ends its worldwide phenomenon run, I’m excited for fans to hear from all the actual people who created and executed every aspect of the series. I can’t thank the QCODE team enough for helping bring this idea to life,” said Pollak.

“As QCODE continues to explore the unscripted space, we are so excited to be a part of sharing Kevin’s My Mrs. Maisel Pod with listeners all over the world,” said QCODE CEO Rob Herting. “We know audiences will deeply enjoy getting to learn more of the ins and outs of one of the most critically acclaimed and successful TV shows of the past decade.”