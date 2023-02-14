Hubbard Flips A Seattle Station

98.9 KPNW is the new Triple A formatted station in Seattle. “Seattle’s Home For Music Lovers” is formerly Country station KNUC “98.9 The Bull”.

Hubbard Seattle Operations Manager Scott Mahalick is the station’s new Brand Content Director and has been joined by Industry AAA consultant Mike Henry. Mahalick will continue oversight of Hubbard’s four other Seattle Brands.

“We have such a great team that starts with Scott Mahalick, Mike Henry and his team at Paragon, and our great local staff. And a special company that was ready to believe in the vision and doing something unique for Seattle,” said Trip Reeb, VP/MM Hubbard Seattle.