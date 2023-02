WBGF-FM in Miami is the latest station to land syndicated “The Baka Boyz”. Revolution 93.5 marks 10 new stations in the last three-months to add the afternoon program.

“Miami is in for a real treat as we proudly welcome back the electrifying Baka Boyz to Revolution 93.5.” said Marco Mazzoli, PD. “Their high-energy and infectious sense of fun are the perfect addition to our lineup of non-stop dance music.”

The Compass Media Networks show is now on in more than 100 cities.