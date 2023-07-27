Another Celebrated Seattle Talent Lured Back To The Air By KPNW

Hubbard Seattle’s 98.9 KPNW is continuing its expansion, scooping up another well-known Puget Sound personality for its airwaves. 30-year Seattle radio veteran Marty Riemer will join the station on Saturday middays starting on July 29.

Riemer started in broadcasting at age 13 at KGRG, and later hosted shows at KCMU, KZOK, KJR, KXRX, and KMTT. He’s also known for pioneering one of Seattle’s first daily live music and entertainment podcasts.

So why did he come back? “It’s been a while since I’ve experienced FOMO listening to the radio”, Riemer stated. “But as soon as 98.9 KPNW went on the air, and I heard them play a bunch of cool oh-wow songs, and saw who they were hiring, I thought, hey, I’d like to be a part of that. So, I’m thrilled I am, even in a small way. Seattle has needed a station like 98.9 KPNW for a long time.”

“We are thrilled to have Marty join the all-star 98.9 KPNW team and bring his vibrant energy, passion and knowledge back to the PNW,” said Hubbard Seattle OM and Content Director Scott Mahalick.

After flipping Triple-A from Country in February, the station picked up Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Marco Collins and another Seattle radio stalwart John Fisher.