Fisher Returns To Seattle AAA After 10 Years

Hubbard’s 98.9 KPNW-FM Seattle has its first on-air talent since flipping to AAA in February. Three-decade Puget Sound radio veteran John Fisher is joining the station for middays.

Fisher worked at 103.7 The Mountain (KMTT) from 1992 until 2013, when the station went from AAA to Rhythmic. From there he went to Hubbard’s Warm 106.9 (KWRM) for a few years. His last stop was at Audacy’s 94.1 The Sound (KSWD) until 2022.

“As soon as I heard KPNW, I knew I had to be a part of this adventure,” said Fisher. “I know there’s a pent-up passion for this kind of music mix on local radio because people come up to me and tell me that all the time. I am still kind of stunned that I get a chance once again to put it all together every workday for music lovers in the PNW.”