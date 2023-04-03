Want The Answer To Life? Start ‘Seeking’

Somethin’ Else and Sony Music Entertainment have launched a new weekly podcast called Seeking, which explores the lengths people go to find answers to life’s biggest questions. Host Katherine Rowland, a public health researcher turned journalist, talks to shamans, clinicians, scholars, and activists who have gone to great lengths to find those answers.

The first season of the podcast examines the use of psychedelics and plant medicine for mental health and healing in locations from the English countryside to the Peruvian Amazon. Seeking is executive produced by Lizzie Jacobs and Grant Irving at Somethin’ Else.