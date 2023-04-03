An Old Friend Joins Jubal In Seattle

More than a decade after getting her start at iHeart’s Hits 106.1 (KBKS) in Seattle, Nina Hajian is returning to join The Jubal Show. Since her Pacific Northwest start, Hajian has worked Westwood One’s syndicated CHR night show, Q99.7 (WWWQ) in Atlanta, B96 (WBBM) in Chicago, 92.3 AMP (then-WBMP) in New York, and NOW 100.5 (KZZO) in Sacramento.

The Jubal Show is also syndicated in 30 markets.

“About 15 years ago Nina and I recorded a demo together and I was sure it was the show of the future. I was right!” Said Jubal. “I was sure then, I’m absolutely positive now, and I can’t wait for Nina and me to write this next chapter together!”

“This really is a full circle moment for me, and I am so grateful.” Said Nina Hajian. “I never imagined that I would be able to come home, team up with an old friend and be back on the station where it all began. Big thank you to him and the Jubal Production team for believing that I am the right fit AND for all of their support over the years. It is not lost on me how special this is.”