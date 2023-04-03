‘The Blue Suit’ Getting New Name, Second Season

As podcasting’s Asian American audience has grown 500% over the last decade, Seattle NPR KOUW introduces season two of Ten Thousand Things. The podcast, previously known as The Blue Suit, is hosted by Shin Yu Pai, Seattle’s current Civic Poet, and features guests such as Alice Wong, Ebo Barton, and Eason Yang.

Guests recount stories about commonplace objects that have transformed into something remarkable, making the modern-day artifacts of Asian American life. Ten Thousand Things‘ second season premieres on May 1 during Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.