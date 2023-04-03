Journalist On The Trail Of Her Grandmother’s Murderer

Campside Media and Sony Music Entertainment have released the fourth season of their investigative podcast series, Witnessed: Devil in the Ditch. Hosted by journalist Larrison Campbell, the eight-episode series reexamines the unsolved murder of Campbell’s grandmother, who was found bludgeoned to death in the parlor of her Greenville, Mississippi home in 2003.

The series widens out to examine a cast of potential suspects, including some who are close to home. The new season is based on Campbell’s investigative reporting and is produced by Campside Media’s Lindsey Kilbride and Sheeba Joseph, with Matt Shaer serving as executive producer.

“I was incredibly close with my grandmother, but her murder has always been something of a taboo topic in our family,” said Campbell. “But working on this podcast changed that. Over the last year, I’ve made it my mission to investigate not just this murder but how this tragedy has affected everyone in my family in the 20 years since then.”