GM Departs Tavis Smiley’s KBLA

Elston Butler stepped down from his role as the President and General Manager of Tavis Smiley’s KBLA TALK 1580 in Los Angeles on March 31. Butler moves on to his own entertainment and film company, Digital House Media LLC, as CEO.

Butler said, “I have been in a master class working with Tavis Smiley for the last two years. I gave Tavis my word that I will help him get the startup, up and running and now it’s time for me to pursue my own ventures and pass the baton. I wish Tavis and his staff the absolute best”.