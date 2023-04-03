Brooks Books New Night Shift In The Motor City

Beasley Media Group Detroit has revealed the newest promotion to 101 WRIF’s nocturnal lineup: Aimee Brooks. Brooks recently served as a temporary fill-in during the time slot, after Scott Randall moved to afternoons on Beasley’s Classic Rock WCSX.

“Aimee is a great addition to the WRIF lineup,” Said WRIF Program Director Jade Springart. “We are thrilled to have her steer the airwaves weeknights from 7 p.m. to midnight! Her creativity, knowledge of rock n’ roll, and personality are the perfect fit for WRIF.”

“I am beyond grateful to be a part of the legendary WRIF team. I’ve dreamt of this moment since the beginning of my career,” said Brooks. “I’d like to express my undying gratitude to Jade Springart for her constant support and for bringing me on board. I look forward to spending my evenings on Detroit’s Riff!”