KLIN Takes Top Midwest Honor For Fifth Year

By
Radio Ink
-
0
KLIN MBJA Awards 2022

NRG Media’s KLIN-AM/FM has been recognized with five accolades in the Medium Market Radio category at the Midwest Journalism Conference. The Lincoln, Nebraska station earned first-place honors in Newscast, Sports Reporting, Spot News, and Talk/Public Affairs categories, while also receiving an Award of Merit in the Talk/Public Affairs and Sportscast/Program categories.

This marks the fifth consecutive year that KLIN has received top honors for Newscast. The Sevareid Awards are presented by the Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here