KLIN Takes Top Midwest Honor For Fifth Year

NRG Media’s KLIN-AM/FM has been recognized with five accolades in the Medium Market Radio category at the Midwest Journalism Conference. The Lincoln, Nebraska station earned first-place honors in Newscast, Sports Reporting, Spot News, and Talk/Public Affairs categories, while also receiving an Award of Merit in the Talk/Public Affairs and Sportscast/Program categories.

This marks the fifth consecutive year that KLIN has received top honors for Newscast. The Sevareid Awards are presented by the Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association.