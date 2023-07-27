Pepper and Watt Sign New Deal To Stay At Mix 96.5 In Houston

Audacy Houston has confirmed that Mix 96.5 (KHMX) personalities, Sarah Pepper and Jessie Watt, have extended their contracts. Pepper and Watt have co-hosted The Morning Mix on weekday mornings together since 2020.

With a broadcasting career spanning over 20 years, Pepper is an award-winning radio personality. Beyond her radio work, she’s also recognized for her charity work and her advocacy for the LGBTQ+ community.

Starting her radio career in Detroit after graduating from Central Michigan University in 2018, Watt is known for her enthusiasm and love for meeting new people and trying out Houston’s diverse restaurant scene. She is also an active mentor, teaching competitive dance to students aged 5 to 18.

Audacy Houston VP of Programming Melissa Chase said, “We are overjoyed that Houston will continue to wake up with Sarah Pepper and Jessie Watt on Mix 96.5. These incredible women encapsulate true selflessness in giving back to our community, along with creating a live and local show that creates joy for our listeners each morning.”

“I am over the moon about signing for another three years in Houston,” said Pepper. “Market Manager Sarah Frazier and I have been together for 14 of my 15 years in Houston, and I am beyond excited to continue working with the best market manager in the business. A morning show is only as great as the programmer who advocates on their behalf, and we are so blessed with our captain, Melissa Chase. I have been in this business long enough to know the goods when you have the goods and Jessie Watt is the goods. She is the peanut butter to my jelly and the sprinkles to my ice cream, and even though she makes me dance on TikTok, I can’t imagine doing this show with anyone else.”

Watt echoed Pepper’s sentiments, expressed admiration for Pepper, expressing gratitude towards Frazier and Chase for their supportive leadership, saying, “Mix 96.5 makes Houston home and I’m ecstatic to re-sign the station that encapsulates Houston’s community and culture.”