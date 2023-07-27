Conquer ‘The Challenge: USA’ With The Official Challenge Podcast

MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast is set to return in parallel with the second season of The Challenge: USA on CBS. The debut episode will air on Thursday, August 10, while the podcast will roll out new episodes starting August 11 via the iHeartPodcast Network.

Hosted by Devyn Simone and Tori Deal, each podcast episode will recap one episode of The Challenge: USA, providing behind-the-scenes insights into the fresh challenges, merciless eliminations, and game-changing strategies. Notably, the show features competitors from CBS’s other reality competition shows, such as Survivor, Big Brother, and The Amazing Race.

In an unprecedented move in the history of The Challenge: USA, veterans from previous seasons of MTV’s The Challenge will be entering the competition, including podcast co-host, Tori Deal. This unique arrangement will offer listeners an unfiltered and direct viewpoint of the competition from an active competitor.

The podcast is a collaborative production of Paramount Audio, MTV Entertainment, and iHeartPodcasts. It will be accessible on the iHeartRadio app and all major podcast platforms. Following the two-part premiere of The Challenge: USA on August 10 and 13, fans can look forward to podcast episodes every Friday and Monday, starting August 11.