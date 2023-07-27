My Cultura Podcast Adds Abuelita To The Dating Game

iHeartMedia’s My Cultura Podcast Network brings out an innovative dating show, Date My Abuelita, First! under the executive production of Wilmer Valderrama. The show promises a fun spin on dating, where winning the heart of a grandmother, Abuelita Liliana, becomes the key to dating success. Non-binary actor and activist Vico Ortiz steps in as the show’s host.

Alongside Ortiz, resident Abuelita Liliana Montenegro, an actress, stand-up comedian, and proud grandmother, takes center stage. The show revolves around three single contestants vying for a date with a chosen guest, but to win their heart, they must first impress Abuelita Liliana. The show will feature speed dating, entertaining games, and introspective moments.

The first episode of Date My Abuelita, First! is available from July 27, and new episodes will be released every Thursday. The show is distributed by iHeartPodcasts and can be found on the iHeartRadio app and all major podcast platforms.