‘Over My Dead Body’ Returns For Fatal Florida Love Story

Wondery is back with the fourth season of its series, Over My Dead Body. The latest season, subtitled Gone Hunting, delves into a labyrinth of deceit, love, and danger in the northern regions of Florida.

The new season will premiere on August 7 on Wondery+ and later be available on Amazon Music and all other podcast platforms from August 21. Prime members and Wondery+ subscribers will have the opportunity to indulge in the entire series ad-free from August 21.

Over My Dead Body: Gone Hunting is an intricate story revolving around Mike Williams, a Floridian man whose disappearance during a hunting trip led police to claim he was devoured by alligators. Years later, a bewildering secret about his marriage, his closest friend, and an unimaginable betrayal begins to surface. Wondery’s knack for crafting character-driven, emotionally rich narratives keeps listeners enthralled and eager for more.

Mike’s story takes off when he embarks on a hunting trip into the swamps of North Florida just before his sixth wedding anniversary, intending to return in time to celebrate with his wife, Denise. However, he never makes it back. Despite extensive search operations, police find no traces of Mike and declare him missing. In the aftermath, Denise, with the help of a friend, proceeds to claim the life insurance. At the same time, Mike’s mother, Cheryl, determined to uncover the truth about her son’s disappearance, starts suspecting Denise and Mike’s best friend Brian, who sold him the life insurance. The plot thickens as Denise and Brian tie the knot five years later.

The new season is narrated by Jennifer Portman, currently a managing editor at USA TODAY and formerly the news director for the Tallahassee Democrat. Portman’s storytelling, with its local nuances and dramatic twists, promises to transport listeners right into the heart of this wild and heartbreaking saga.