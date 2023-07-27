Explore The Twisted World Of Ed Buck In ‘Shattering The System’

The first podcast from minority-focused multi-platform MACRO, Shattering The System, will debut on August 3 by way of iHeartPodcasts. Helmed by audio journalist Sonari Glinton, Shattering The System is an in-depth exploration of crimes against minority communities and the enabling infrastructures that allow them to happen.

Using Glinton’s extensive background in covering politics and economics, the show reveals the systemic flaws that facilitate a broad spectrum of criminals to escape justice.

In its first season, the ten-episode podcast ventures into West Hollywood’s dark side. It investigates the chilling post-party incidents and the overlooked deaths of gay black men in one specific apartment. At the heart of this narrative is the enigmatic Ed Buck, whose story holds ramifications beyond the confines of Hollywood or the gay community.

New episodes are released every Thursday.