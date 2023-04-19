Buttigieg Finally Makes Statement About AM Radio

US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg is finally speaking out on the subject of protecting AM radio in EVs. Sec. Buttigieg was asked about how the Department of Transportation is responding to automakers removing the band at Washington Watch.

In February, seven former FEMA administrators sent a letter to members of Congress and Sec. Buttigieg saying, “AM radio serves as a linchpin of the infrastructure behind the federal National Public Warning System, which provides emergency-alert and warning information from FEMA to the public during natural disasters and extreme weather events.”

In his response, Sec. Buttigieg said, “We certainly recognize the importance and the important role that AM radio has played and continues to play with regard to people getting information that they need for safety, notably but not only when it comes to weather emergencies and one thing we know about these times is that weather emergencies are becoming more frequent and more severe. While I don’t know of a formal legal role that we have with regard to that, it’s certainly something that will be on our mind as we remain in dialogue with the auto industry and with related industries when it comes to transportation.”