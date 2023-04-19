Technical Audio Producer (Part-Time Contract)

Bloomberg LP has built a significant media business spanning television, digital, magazine, radio and live event platforms across the globe. In the midst of a historic time in the media industry, Bloomberg Media is setting out to become the indispensable source of information for the world’s most influential business leaders.

Bloomberg Audio & Radio has a rare opportunity for a motivated, hardworking Technical Audio Producer to join its 24/7 global radio network. This part-time position enables you to work side by side with producers and talent across multiple countries and continents inventing rare content for our global audience.

This opening is not for a button-pusher, but rather a standout colleague that can contribute to all aspects of LIVE show production. At Bloomberg Radio, Audio Producers work in close collaboration and partnership with Editorial Producers to execute live programming across our 24/7 lineup.

This person will demonstrate a creative approach to tasks, have an enthusiastic work ethic and be willing to work flexible hours including nights, weekends and holidays. Strong multitasking skills are a requirement.

WE’LL TRUST YOU TO:

Run an audio console during live and pre-taped programming

Process, edit and file various feeds and audio reports

Route audio and monitor radio networks

Check the functionality of studio equipment daily

Assist talent and producers during live programming

Monitor commercial logs and make up missed spots

Other production duties as assigned

YOU’LL NEED TO HAVE:

1-3 years of recent and relevant major market radio experience

Familiarity running a broadcast audio console

Digital audio editing experience (Adobe Audition preferred)

Proficiency with audio signal flow, routing audio and mixing multiple audio sources

Strong communication, multitasking and interpersonal skills

General knowledge of automation and radio newsroom software

Flexibility in hours and willingness to work weekends and holidays

Knowledge of IP-based audio codecs

General computer and networking knowledge

IF THIS SOUNDS LIKE YOU:

Apply if you think we’re a good match. We’ll get in touch to let you know that the next steps are, but in the meantime feel free to have a look at: https://www.bloomberg.com/company/careers/working-here/media/?tactic-page=588594

Bloomberg is an equal opportunity employer and we value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of age, ancestry, color, gender identity or expression, genetic predisposition or carrier status, marital status, national or ethnic origin, race, religion or belief, sex, sexual orientation, sexual and other reproductive health decisions, parental or caring status, physical or mental disability, pregnancy or maternity/parental leave, protected veteran status, status as a victim of domestic violence, or any other classification protected by applicable law.

Bloomberg is a disability inclusive employer. Please let us know if you require any reasonable adjustments to be made for the recruitment process. If you would prefer to discuss this confidentially, please email [email protected]

Salary Range: 25 – 25 USD Hourly

The referenced salary range is based on the Company’s good faith belief at the time of posting. Actual compensation may vary based on factors such as geographic location, work experience, market conditions, education/training and skill level.

We offer one of the most comprehensive and generous benefits plans available and offer a range of total rewards that may include merit increases, incentive compensation [Exempt roles only], paid holidays, paid time off, medical, dental, vision, short and long term disability benefits, 401(k) +match, life insurance, and various wellness programs, among others. The Company does not provide benefits directly to contingent workers/contractors and interns.