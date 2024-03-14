Midwest Communications in Peoria, Illinois, is looking for a passionate and enthusiastic content-side leader to serve as Operations Manager for our radio station and digital brands. We’re looking for a driven winner and a champion of change and growth who is obsessed with smart speakers and streaming as well as over-the-air radio.

You’ll join our market-leading group and contribute to a high-energy culture, alongside other talented managers, uber-creative media personalities, and a killer sales team. Plus, you’ll work for Midwest Communications, one of the most respected and committed companies in the industry, in an award-winning marketplace.

ABOUT GREATER PEORIA: Once known as the alcohol distilling capital of the world, the Whiskey City now offers everything from architectural jewels to delightful family-friendly subdivisions; an extensive trail network to numerous riverfront festivals. Experience great restaurants, an active live music scene, fine arts, cultural centers and more in the riverfront district, one of the state’s oldest urban areas. The Illinois River splits downtown Peoria and East Peoria and offers marinas, water sports and picturesque views. Top ranked schools and the state’s largest park district contribute to a surprisingly desirable quality of life.

Want to hear more? We’re looking for someone who understands that our future success requires a massive difference in thinking. That we must adjust aggressively to our constantly transforming media ecosystem. You must be a proponent of change and be able to guide your team toward our long-term vision.

Here are some expectations of our position:

• Understand, create and execute difference-making strategies.

• Lead and manage a great team. Encourage, ideate, shape goals, train and assess progress.

• Create new ways to deliver remarkable content in an interesting, compelling, and entertaining style.

• Focus on the creation of podcasts, including analysis of success metrics.

• Reinforce immediacy and relevance in everything we do and capitalize on constantly seizing the moment.

• Contribute to long-term revenue and profitability growth of all brands.

• Work closely with other departments and managers to help enhance overall performance.

• Contribute to and reinforce an assertive and positive team culture.

• Act as Brand Manager for at least one brand; oversee other local market brands and Brand Managers.

• Plan, perform and execute a daily show. Experience as an entertaining talk show host is a plus but not required. Experience in News-Talk format operations and programming is a big plus.

• Define and deploy integrated marketing campaigns to maximize revenue and brand awareness.

• Propose and plan promotion and marketing efforts and work directly with revenue development personnel on key integrated sales initiatives.

• Maintain a burning desire to create, execute, and promote aggressive, targeted, vibrant exposure “on the streets,” from a grass-roots perspective, and in various ways in the community to extend the visibility, perception, and recall of all brands, all with high standards for brand appearance and continuity.

• Protect the station licenses and help keep our cluster compliant with all rules and regulations.

• Maintain a valid driver license and clean driving record, which are required for hiring.

If this sounds like an opportunity for you, please send your materials to [email protected].

Midwest Communications, Inc. is privately owned and operated with 82 radio stations in eight states. We are proud to be an equal opportunity employer by choice