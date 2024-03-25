Program Director-WYOY

Job Details:

• Conduct on-air shift, production shift and to plan and oversee all aspects of WYOY’s on-air experience in a leadership role including content, programming, imaging, website, and social

• Qualified candidates must have prior experience as a PD and a knowledge of the CHR music format and lifestyle of the audience

• Teamwork and collaboration with consultant to determine music play list, imaging, contesting, promotions and programming that fits the CHR brand and conforms with FCC rules and regulations, company policy and applicable laws. Must protect station license

• Work in partnership with GM, OM, and sales to support our business goals of increasing market share, cume, TSL, ratings, advertiser satisfaction and revenue. Seek and plan opportunities for community presence and support at public service events, concerts and gatherings

• Conduct role with respectful and friendly managerial skills, including diplomacy, communication, critical thinking and leadership

• Prior experience with CHR format, and use of NexGen, Music Master, Cool Edit, Adobe. Also, knowledge of Nielsen and track record of ratings success

• Strong desire for collaboration between teams and ability to handle pressures and deadlines