Tatjana Deegan Joins Audacy Austin As Sales VP

Audacy has announced the appointment of Tatjana Deegan as the new Vice President of Sales in its Austin cluster. Deegan joins Audacy after 18 years as General Sales Manager at Waterloo Media Austin, formerly Emmis Communications Austin.

At Waterloo/Emis, Deegan played a key role in the “Blues on the Green” concert series, and was instrumental in launching the company’s first Spanish-language station.

She has also been recognized as the Austin Radio Sales Manager of the Year eight times by the Alliance for Women in Media. Before joining Emmis, Deegan was GSM at Cox Radio Houston’s KHPT and Local Sales Manager for CBS Radio in Austin.

Regional President Doug Abernethy praised Deegan, saying, “It’s much better working with Tatjana than against her. She is a powerhouse seller and a dependable colleague. Audacy’s Austin sales team is set to have a successful future with her influence.”

Deegan added, “I am grateful for the opportunity to lead the incredibly talented sales team at Audacy in Austin under the leadership of Doug. For the second time in my career, I am eager to learn from him and cannot wait to bring everything I’ve got to the table!”