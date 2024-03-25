Redwine Talks Ads, Parker Chats Music Journalism With Chachi

Benztown has released two new episodes of its original podcast, Chachi Loves Everybody, hosted by Benztown President Dave “Chachi” Denes. The latest episodes feature Oxford Road VP of Creative Services Stew Redwine and veteran music journalist Lyndsey Parker, Editor-at-Large at Music Times.

Chachi engages with Redwine, an advertising executive known for his work in creating compelling audio and video ads, and his insight into podcasting’s future. He shares his journey from Kansas City to Los Angeles, his transition from freelance to full-time at Oxford Road, and his approach to client strategy and podcast advertising success.

He also delves into the nuances of performance marketing versus brand building, the effectiveness of podcast ads, and the importance of sonic branding.

The second episode sees Parker discuss her path from growing up in the San Fernando Valley to becoming an award-winning journalist, touching on her experiences interviewing iconic artists, her role in digital music evolution at Launch.com and Yahoo, and her contributions to television and authorship.

Parker’s discussion includes her work on the autobiography of Miss Mercy of the GTOs, Permanent Damage: Memoirs of an Outrageous Girl, and her deep dive into pop culture and reality TV.

Both episodes are available now.