Third Annual Texas Independence Jam Ropes In $260k For Kids

Cumulus Media Dallas’ New Country 96.3 (KSCS) and 99.5 The Wolf (KPLX) raised $260,000 for Cook Children’s Medical Center during the Third Annual Texas Independence Jam. The guitar pull featured performances by Old Dominion, Dustin Lynch, and Cole Swindell.

The concert also brought artists like Nate Smith, Corey Kent, Ty Herndon, Lauren Alaina, Ian Munsick, and surprise act, Parmalee, to perform in groups of three at Billy Bob’s Texas in Fort Worth.

The event was marked by memorable moments, including a group birthday celebration for 96.3’s Michelle Rodriguez, led by Country music icon Randy Travis and his wife Mary. The evening concluded with a tribute to Toby Keith, honoring the late musician’s legacy.

Proceeds from ticket sales directly support Cook Children’s with local sponsors donating thousands to benefit the children and families served by the medical center.

KSCS/KPLX Program Director Mike Preston commented, “Our third Texas Independence Jam was another night to remember! An amazing evening at Billy Bob’s that finished with an emotional tribute to the late Toby Keith with our stars performing his signature song ‘Should’ve Been A Cowboy.’ This is the kind of magic that has made our audience quickly learn that you never know what to expect when so many artists come together at this show.”