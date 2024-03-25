Philadelphia AM Station Salutes Military Families With Radiothon

Audacy Philadelphia rallied more than $109,000 in donations for veterans through its partnership with the Travis Manion Foundation during the seventh annual Talk Radio 1210 WPHT Radiothon.

The foundation, renowned for its commitment to community strength through the leadership of veterans and families of fallen heroes, received strong support from listeners and advertisers alike during the live broadcast.

The radiothon featured appearances by WPHT personalities Rich Zeoli, Nick Kayal, Dom Giordano, and Dawn Stensland. Gold Star Sister and President of the Travis Manion Foundation Ryan Manion also participated, along with her team, highlighting the foundation’s mission and efforts.

The funds raised are earmarked for critical programs, training, and events that empower veterans and families of the fallen, encouraging them to share their values with future generations and the community.

Audacy Philadelphia Market Manager David Yadgaroff said, “Our WPHT listeners and advertisers are extremely passionate and generous, and we are so grateful for their contributions. Audacy Philadelphia is a strong supporter of the Travis Manion Foundation and the great work they do for veterans in our local community.”