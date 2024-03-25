CRB Sounds The Call For CRS 2025 Agenda Committee Members

Country Radio Broadcasters is opening the floor for applications to join the CRS 2025 Agenda Committee. This pivotal group is tasked with curating and organizing the events for next year’s Country Radio Seminar. Those interested in applying have until April 12.

The CRS Agenda Committee seeks volunteer professionals from various facets of the Country radio, streaming, and recording industries. To be eligible for consideration, industry professionals must be able to attend the agenda planning meetings scheduled for June 19-21 in Nashville in person. Additionally, applicants are required to be present at CRS 2025, which will take place from February 19-21, 2025.

While committee members will receive complimentary registration for CRS, they are expected to cover their own travel expenses.

Leading the Agenda Committee this year is Shelley Hargis of BMG/BBR Music Group as the Agenda Chair, with BMG/BBR’s Krista Hayes and Jesse Tack from Hubbard’s WUBE taking on the roles of Co-Vice Chairs.

Those interested in contributing to the organization and success of next year’s CRS are encouraged to apply by visiting the event website before the April deadline. For any questions regarding the application process, Sheree Latham can be contacted at [email protected].