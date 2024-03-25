iHeart Philadelphia’s Power 99 FM Joins SAG-AFTRA

After nine months and two previously contested ballots, iHeartMedia Philadelphia’s Power 99 FM (WUSL) has unionized under SAG-AFTRA. Staff are set to commence their initial contract negotiations with the station’s management on Wednesday, March 27.

This development follows the National Labor Relations Board’s confirmation of the staff’s decision to be represented by SAG-AFTRA, after ten employees first sought the change in June 2023. SAG-AFTRA already represents employees at several Philadelphia radio stations including iHeart’s Q102 (WIOQ), Total Traffic & Weather Network, and Beasley Media Group’s 93.3 WMMR.

Just within March, two other radio groups voted to join the broadcast workers union. Journalists and content creators at Oregon Public Broadcasting and KMHD Jazz Radio are moving to unionize along with fellow NPR member WFYI in Indiana.

SAG-AFTRA represents a wide range of professionals in the entertainment industry, including actors, announcers, broadcast journalists, and disc jockeys, with a membership of over 160,000 nationwide.

National Executive Director & Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland said, “We’re thrilled such a dynamic team of radio professionals will be joining the SAG-AFTRA Philadelphia family. Everyone can benefit from unionization and we look forward to working with Power 99 as they bargain for the wages and working conditions they deserve.”