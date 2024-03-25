Progressive Owns Another Week As Radio’s Top Advertiser

By
Radio Ink
-
0
Progressive Flo

With one week left to go in the first quarter of 2024, Q1 has belonged to Progressive. The insurer again holds steady at the top spot as radio’s most-aired national advertiser, per Media Monitors data for March 18-24. Progressive finished far ahead of the competition with 68,433 spots.

Almost 30,000 ads behind, ZipRecruiter maintains second place with a still-substantial 40,730 plays. Home improvement giant Lowe’s came in third, improving on last week’s performance with 39,483 plays, aiming to capture the spring renovation surge. Language-learning software Babbel climbed into fourth with 38,269 plays.

Finally, Cricket made a leap to secure the fifth spot with 36,587 plays, signaling a strong presence in the competitive mobile carrier market, ahead of Verizon Wireless, which fell out of the top five.

Media Monitors Mar 18-24, 2024

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here