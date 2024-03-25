Scott Kellum Takes GSM Lead For Cox Media Atlanta Radio Group

Cox Media Group Atlanta is welcoming Scott Kellum as the cluster’s new General Sales Manager for radio. Kellum will lead local spot and digital revenue sales efforts across 95.5 WSB (WSB-AM/WSBB), B98.5 (WSB-FM), 97.1 The River (WSRV), and KISS 104.1 (WALR).

An NAB Broadcast Leadership Training Program graduate, Kellum joins CMG following a successful tenure as General Sales Manager at Morgan Murphy Media in La Crosse, WI. He also carries experience from roles as a Marketing consultant and On-Air Forecaster with Barrington Broadcasting in Kirksville, MO, followed by roles at Sinclair Broadcasting as a Sales Manager and Director of Sales.

CMG Atlanta Director of Radio Sales Kris Hackett Lucas said, “We are thrilled to welcome Scott to our Atlanta sales team. With his proven track record of driving results and his strong leadership skills, we are confident that he will elevate our sales strategy to new heights.”

Kellum commented, “I am very excited to join the amazing group of people at Cox Media Group. CMG’s values align with mine and our outlook on supporting our staff and community is identical. I am thankful that I get to continue my growth in a beautiful market with a great company.”