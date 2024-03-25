A Trio Of Changes In Raleigh, As Grube Named CBC Radio VP

North Carolina’s Capitol Broadcasting Company has announced a new executive of the company’s radio arm. Brian Grube was promoted to Vice President of Capitol’s Radio Division, following an impactful year as General Manager for the Raleigh-based broadcaster.

Grube replaces Brian Maloney, who retired in February after 43 years in radio.

Under Grube’s supervision, Capitol launched new local shows on 99.9 The Fan (WCMC) and Mix 101.5 (WRAL), introduced new apps, and put a focus on growing podcast audiences and revenue, including successful partnerships with sports betting companies.

As VP, he will also manage Capitol’s Sunrise Broadcasting in Wilmington.

The executive placement news within the company didn’t stop at Grube; Capitol also confirmed Tim Steele as the organization’s new Chief Financial Officer. Steele has been in the role for a year now after the departure of Dan McGrath, who retired after 20 years.

Pam Genske has also joined the company as Vice President of Human Resources, stepping in for Angie Emerline, who left in January.