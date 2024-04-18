With 61,000 In Vegas, Here’s NAB Show 2024 By The Numbers

The NAB Show has wrapped for another year. With an estimated 61,000 attendees learning, presenting, and networking in the Las Vegas Convention Center in 2024, NAB is showing a majority of first-time attendees from across the country and around the world.

The first look at the final estimates shows 54% of attendees participated for the first time, with strong international representation. 27% of attendees visited from 163 countries outside the US.

As for the exhibit floors, the event provided a stage for more 200 first-time exhibitors from 41 countries. The comprehensive conference program featured more than 750 sessions led by over 1,050 thought leaders discussing topics such as content monetization, generative AI, and broadcast strategies.

With eyes turned to the future, plans are moving along for the upcoming NAB Show New York from October 9-10 and next year’s NAB Show, officially scheduled for a Las Vegas return for April 5-9, 2025.

Incoming Executive Vice President and Managing Director of NAB Global Connections and Events Karen Chupka said, “We’re blown away to see over half of our attendees this year experiencing NAB Show for the first time. This, and the strong international attendance proves that NAB Show is where global storytellers come to find the tools and technologies needed to create, distribute and monetize content.”