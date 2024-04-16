Country Morning Show Co-Host

WVRC Media is looking for an upbeat, fun, driven, on-air personality to co-host mornings on legendary Country leader WKKW in Morgantown WV. This individual must be entertaining, community involved, interactive with live calls and social networking is a must! Additional responsibilities include commercial production, live appearances, and the possibility to voice-track for other stations within our statewide company.

Candidate should have previous on-air experience and knowledge of Wide Orbit Automation, VoxPro, Adobe Audition, and Promosuite is a plus! Do you meet these requirements, do you know the Country format, and are you ready to be a part of a great award winning team?

This is a NON Voice-tracking position, and WKKW prides itself in being live and local in every daypart.

If you are looking to work for a great company focused on live local radio in America’s Most Livable Small City then please send aircheck, production samples, and resume to [email protected].

WVRC Media is an Equal Opportunity Employer and provides broad outreach regarding job vacancies. We seek the help of local organizations in referring qualified applicants to our company. Organizations that wish to receive our vacancy information should contact Kelly Ayersman at WVRC Media by calling 304-296-0029.