iHeart Boosts ‘The Beat’ In Atlanta In ‘Power’ Frequency Swap

iHeartMedia Atlanta has flipped The Beat from 105.3 to 96.1, formerly the home of sister station Power 96.1, giving the Hip-Hop and R&B station the stronger of the two signals. Power’s CHR programming is now carried on WRDG, with The Beat’s jump to WWPW.

The station will still carry The Breakfast Club on weekday mornings, along with Angela Yee, Ferrari, JoJo, Kodaq, and DJ Scream.

Program Director Vladimir Scott expressed excitement about the launch, saying, “I am thrilled to announce The Beat Just Got Bigger! 96.1 The Beat is the new home for Hip Hop, R&B, and the Breakfast Club! Heard all over the A-T-L. By switching to a more expansive frequency, we’re not just amplifying the sound of Hip Hop and R&B in Atlanta – we’re amplifying the voices and stories of our community reaching even more listeners in Metro Atlanta.”

iHeart Atlanta Metro President Spencer Bynes added, “What an extraordinary opportunity! Atlanta has a robust and flourishing economic business environment, a fascinating community of people from every part of the world, and an incredible music culture and heritage.”