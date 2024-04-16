US House To Hold Hearing For AM Radio Preservation

One day after AM radio’s success on Capitol Hill received rousing applause at the NAB Show, the US House of Representatives is advancing the bipartisan legislative push to mandate AM in cars with an upcoming hearing, led by the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

The hearing, “Draft Legislation to Preserve Americans’ Access to AM Radio,” is scheduled for April 30 and will be led by Committee Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA) and Ranking Member Frank Pallone Jr. (D-NJ). The hearing aims to address concerns about automakers potentially omitting AM radio in new cars, particularly as these radios are crucial during emergencies when other communication networks may fail.

In a joint statement, Chair Rodgers and Ranking Member Pallone emphasized the importance of AM radio, saying, “Communities across the country, especially rural communities, rely on AM radio service for critical information. It plays an essential role during public emergencies when other alert systems that rely on the electric grid and cellphone networks don’t work, which is why it’s so alarming that some auto manufacturers are considering not installing AM radios in new cars. We look forward to working together to preserve Americans’ access to this vital source of information.”

The House version of the bill, HR 3413, has 245 total sponsors and is led by New Jersey Representative Josh Gottheimer. According to NAB President Curtis LeGeyt, the Senate version of the bill is almost to the magic, filibuster beating number of sixty sponsors, while only 48 have been formally announced so far.

LeGeyt, who has led the charge within the industry for the past year, commented, “NAB is deeply grateful to Chairwoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers and Ranking Member Frank Pallone for their continued leadership in safeguarding continued access to AM radio in new cars. With 82 million monthly listeners, AM radio is the backbone of the Emergency Alert System and serves as a trusted source of factual news and diverse programming in communities across the country.”

“Local broadcasters look forward to continue working with Chairwoman McMorris Rodgers, Ranking Member Pallone and all committee members to ensure this critical communications medium remains accessible to listeners across the country.”