NAB Awards Radio’s Best Community Service With 2024 Crystals

The National Association of Broadcasters celebrated the outstanding community service efforts of radio stations nationwide at the 37th annual NAB Crystal Radio Awards on the NAB Show Main Stage on Tuesday, awarding ten winners from a pool of 50 finalists.

The We Are Broadcasters celebration saw awards presented to KFI-AM in Los Angeles, KKBQ in Houston, KMVP in Phoenix, KNDE in College Station, KSL in Salt Lake City, WBZZ in Pittsburgh, WHPT in Tampa Bay, WJJY in Minneapolis-St. Paul, WLBC in Muncie, and WNRP-AM in Pensacola.

Additionally, Hubbard Broadcasting Minneapolis’ KSTP was honored with the Crystal Heritage Award, a distinction given to stations that have earned five Crystal Radio Awards over the years. KSTP joins an elite group of only 11 other stations to have received this prestigious accolade.

The event also saw the presentation of the 2024 Engineering Achievement Awards and the Television Chairman’s Award. The Engineering Achievement Awards, which have been recognizing outstanding contributions to broadcast engineering since 1959, were awarded to Hubbard Radio’s David Kolesar and consulting engineer Winston Caldwell.

Additionally, EGOT winner and entertainment icon Jennifer Hudson, host of The Jennifer Hudson Show, was honored with the 2024 NAB Television Chairman’s Award. This award acknowledges groundbreaking achievements in television arts and is awarded to individuals who have made significant contributions to the industry.