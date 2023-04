The Amber & Lacey, Lacey & Amber Show, a new weekly comedy podcast, premiered Wednesday via iHeartMedia and Will Ferrell’s Big Money Players Network.

Hosted by comedians, bestselling authors, and sisters Amber Ruffin and Lacey Lamar, the series will include celebrity guests and sibling rivalry through quizzes and games. The first episode features comedian and actress Christina Anthony playing a game on 80’s & 90’s R&B, with Amber and Lacey competing to be her “Biggest Fan”.