Former FEMA Execs Push To Save AM Radio in EV’s

Former FEMA Head Craig Fugate, who’s always been a proponent of local radio, has signed a letter, along with other former FEMA officials, asking the federal government for help making sure all automakers include AM radio in the Electric Vehicles.

The Wall Street Journal was the first to report the letter Monday. In it Fugate says “When all else fails, radio stations are often the last line of communications that communities have.”

Some automakers are dropping AM radio from their newer Electric vehicles because they say the vehicles generate electromagnetic frequencies on the same wavelength as AM radio signals, creating buzzing and signal fading from the interference.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the letter sent to members of Congress included signatures from 7 former FEMA administrators. The letter was also sent to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

The letter states that “AM radio serves as a linchpin of the infrastructure behind the federal National Public Warning System, which provides emergency-alert and warning information from FEMA to the public during natural disasters and extreme weather events.” They say spiking AM radio represents a grave threat to future disaster response efforts.

The Journal article says 47 million people in America still listen to AM Radio, citing Nielsen statistics.