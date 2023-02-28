iHeart Says No Leads in Host’s Disappearance

There are no leads in the disappearance of KYLD-FM San Francisco morning man Jeffrey Vandergrift, according to the radio station. Vandergrift was officially reported missing last Thursday night and his last Instagram post has friends and family very concerned.

A post on Vandergrift’s Instagram from August 20, 2022, had a new caption on it, changed in the last few days: “Thank you for a wonderful life-filed w joy, laughs, pain & struggle. It’s been a great journey. Your support & prayers meant the world. Keep shinin’ love=compassion=understanding =truth=forgiveness=peace=and hope=for others.”

The station said Monday there is no new information on his whereabouts. “Since that time, there has been no trackable activity on his cellphone. There has also been no activity on his credit cards or any other banking records,” the radio station tweeted Monday. “These updates are obviously incredibly worrisome, though we continue to hope and pray for better news.”

The morning team on the station broadcast a very emotional show Monday, including calls from listeners, about how much they all love the host.

Another tweet from the radio station Monday: “JV is loved by everyone here at Wild 94.9 and iHeartMedia, and we know he is equally beloved by his Bay Area listening family. We are asking for your continued prayers for both JV, his wife Natasha, and his entire family.”