NABOB & NRB Back LRFA

The National Association of Black Owned Broadcasters and The National Religious Broadcasters are voicing support for the Local Radio Freedom Act. The organizations have sent letters backing a resolution opposing “any new performance fee, tax, royalty or other charge” on local broadcast radio stations.

The National Association of Black Owned Broadcasters wrote, in part:

“Black and other minority-owned broadcasters are critical for serving the different needs of local audiences in a culturally appropriate way. Local Black owned radio stations provide life-saving news and information, education, and entertainment to the communities we serve. We also provide free exposure and promotion for the recording industry and performers through radio air play, interviews, introduction of new performers, concert publicity, music videos, and merchandise associated with performers. A performance royalty would create severe economic hardships for local Black owned radio stations, and in so doing would jeopardize local jobs and harm local radio listeners.”

The National Religious Broadcasters wrote, in part:

“Additionally, Christian radio stations like our members are uniquely engaged in serving the needs of the community on and off the air. If a new performance tax is implemented, stations may be forced to offset these costs by flipping formats, diverting resources from community service activities, cutting staff, reducing promotional activity, forgoing equipment upgrades, or even shutting down entirely.”

