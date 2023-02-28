Audacy Raises $1.4 Million In Baltimore

WWMX-FM raised $1.425 million for Johns Hopkins Children’s Center in Baltimore. The 34th annual Mix 106.5 Radiothon aired February 23 and 24.

“We’re proud to have once again united with our listeners to support families and children in Maryland through the selfless, unwavering mission of Johns Hopkins Children’s Center,” said Tracy Brandys, SVP/MM, Audacy Baltimore. “We’re thankful for the generosity of our listeners and sponsors who helped us set a ‘Mix 106.5 Radiothon’ record this year.”

“Radiothon is the largest fundraising event of the year, and it is such a huge part of who we are and what we do at Johns Hopkins Children’s Center,” said Margaret Moon, M.D., M.P.H., Co-Director and Pediatrician-in-Chief, Johns Hopkins Children’s Center. “We are so grateful for each and every donor, as well as Mix 106.5, our staff and the volunteers who make this special two-day event possible every year.”