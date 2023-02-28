NEW: Tell Me About It

Tell Me About It is a new game show podcast from Multitude. Adal Rifai is an eccentric billionaire who also happens to be the world’s biggest fan of the movie Grease, and he’s determined to prove the 1978 movie musical is most interesting thing ever.

He has ordered Eric Silver (Games and Feelings, Join the Party), who plays his butler/manservant/podcast producer, to create a game show to test this theory. All of the contestants are tasked with convincing said billionaire that their favorite thing (e.g. toy collecting, miniatures, The Witcher) is actually better than Grease.