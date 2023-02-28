Battling Kids Cancer In FLA

WOGK-FM and sister station WYND-FM Ocala/Gainesville, Florida raised more than $115,000 during the 24th Annual Stop Children’s Cancer Bearathon. 93.7 K-Country and 92.5/95.5 Wind-FM listeners donated money for clinical trials, research and a cuddly bear or a chemo duck.

“We are proud to be a partner in the battle to cure Pediatric Cancer,” said Howard Tuuri, Saga North Central Florida Media General Manager. “STOP Children’s Cancer and our Bearathon have raised over $1.65 million through the generosity of our listeners in North Central Florida. We look forward to raising even more at our next Bearathon.”

The bears are provided to pediatric cancer patients at UF Health Shands upon diagnosis. The chemo ducks are provided as an educational aid for patients prior to beginning treatment.

Donors during the 13-hour event were entered for a chance to win a brand-new Honda Civic from Honda of Gainesville.