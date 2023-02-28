$1.8 Million Raised In Detroit

760 WJR raised $1,888,503 to help The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit combat hunger and homelessness. The 36th Annual Bed & Bread Club Radiothon helps provide more than 3,500 meals a day.

The 27-hour radio fundraiser, organized by Ron Smerigan, Director, Media Integration, Cumulus Detroit, aired on 760 WJR and featured 760 WJR on-air personalities Radio Hall of Famer (L) Paul W. Smith, (R) Sean Baligian, Marie Osborne, Tom Jordan, Chris Renwick, Lloyd Jackson, Mitch Albom, Ken Brown, Steve Courtney, Guy Gordon, and Bed & Bread Club Founder and Radio Hall of Famer Dick Purtan, broadcasting from The Salvation Army Great Lakes Divisional Headquarters in Southfield

The Bed & Bread Club Radiothon has raised a total of more than $43.1 Million over the life of the Radiothon.