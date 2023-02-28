Sydicated Co-Host Stars In Movie

Ashley & Brad Co-host Brad Abrell stars in a new film, “Rosebud Lane”. According to director John Lacy, “Rosebud Lane is primarily about my love of the cinema. It’s narrative arc is about a father connecting with his young son through a shared vocabulary of film appreciation.”

Brad Abrell portrays Sidney, “It’s not every day you get the lead in a movie. I’m grateful for John Lacy casting me as Sidney in this story. I’m thrilled to be a part of this film and very happy for the cast and crew, including fellow castmates Tyne Stecklein, Bronson Leder, Wes Robertson, Lucia Tarantino, Paul Pape, and many more.”

Ashley & Brad is syndicated by G Networks. The film trailer can be viewed Here.